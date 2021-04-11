Evercore ISI Begins Coverage on Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $49.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SYF. Barclays upgraded Synchrony Financial from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Compass Point boosted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Synchrony Financial presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.89.

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $42.80 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $14.02 and a 12 month high of $43.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 8.16%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.60 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $92,962.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,138.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Whynott sold 20,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total value of $814,284.80. Insiders have sold a total of 27,422 shares of company stock valued at $1,072,237 in the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 41,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

