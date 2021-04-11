Everence Capital Management Inc. Buys New Position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 258.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 403.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000.

In other Agree Realty news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.50 per share, for a total transaction of $635,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 245,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,596,425.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joey Agree acquired 7,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.61 per share, with a total value of $500,610.70. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 444,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,252,445.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 19,870 shares of company stock worth $1,263,111 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADC opened at $67.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.90 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.27. Agree Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $54.94 and a 52-week high of $72.68.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.41). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 39.39%. On average, research analysts forecast that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.207 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.52%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADC. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Agree Realty from $73.50 to $74.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho cut Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Agree Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.93.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

