Everence Capital Management Inc. Invests $709,000 in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 31,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $709,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in South Jersey Industries by 135.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in South Jersey Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in South Jersey Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 505.6% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 6,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in South Jersey Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Get South Jersey Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE SJI opened at $24.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.32. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.24 and a 52-week high of $30.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.84.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $485.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.72 million. Analysts predict that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.04%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of South Jersey Industries from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.63.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI).

Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.