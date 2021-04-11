Everence Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM)

Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 18,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $726,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CATM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cardtronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,917,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Cardtronics by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,002,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,384,000 after purchasing an additional 437,029 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Cardtronics by 1,100.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 462,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,322,000 after purchasing an additional 423,874 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cardtronics by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,517,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $194,761,000 after purchasing an additional 363,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardtronics by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 857,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,264,000 after purchasing an additional 309,211 shares in the last quarter.

Cardtronics stock opened at $38.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.64 and a beta of 1.89. Cardtronics plc has a 12-month low of $16.46 and a 12-month high of $42.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $274.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.54 million. Cardtronics had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 1.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cardtronics plc will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Cardtronics news, Director Rahul Gupta sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total transaction of $89,079.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,489 shares in the company, valued at $406,238.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stuart Mackinnon sold 5,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total value of $219,233.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,940,607. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,395 shares of company stock worth $1,519,465. Company insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CATM shares. DA Davidson lowered Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist lowered Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Cardtronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Cardtronics in a report on Friday, March 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Cardtronics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, train stations, and casinos.

