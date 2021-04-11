Everence Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 9,180 AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,525,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,131,000 after purchasing an additional 110,833 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 134,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,202,000 after buying an additional 7,356 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 72,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,946,000 after acquiring an additional 20,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. 94.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 2,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total transaction of $199,297.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martha H. Marsh sold 18,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total transaction of $1,405,291.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,249,238.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,901 shares of company stock worth $1,758,269 over the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMN shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. AMN Healthcare Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $75.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.51. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.65 and a 1-year high of $80.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.26.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The firm had revenue of $631.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.62 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

