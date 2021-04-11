Everence Capital Management Inc. Takes $665,000 Position in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,730 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,315 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,733 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Quaker Chemical alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Quaker Chemical from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Sidoti assumed coverage on Quaker Chemical in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.00.

In other Quaker Chemical news, CFO Mary Dean Hall sold 2,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.70, for a total transaction of $651,633.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571,508.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP David Slinkman sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total value of $410,170.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,485,264.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE KWR opened at $244.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 679.10 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 52-week low of $119.18 and a 52-week high of $301.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $257.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.14.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.11. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $385.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, metal finishing fluids, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.