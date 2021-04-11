Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) PT Raised to $22.00

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) had its target price lifted by HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Evolus from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Evolus from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Truist downgraded shares of Evolus from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Evolus from $11.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evolus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.35.

Shares of EOLS stock opened at $13.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $593.89 million, a P/E ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.51. Evolus has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $17.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 10.42 and a quick ratio of 10.03.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.18). Evolus had a negative net margin of 120.63% and a negative return on equity of 121.11%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Evolus will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Evolus by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 348,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Evolus by 208.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 253,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 171,499 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evolus by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 112,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 19,847 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Evolus by 878.7% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 98,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 88,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Evolus by 674.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 54,981 shares during the period. 21.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Evolus

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

