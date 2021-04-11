Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) PT Raised to $22.00

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) had its target price lifted by HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Evolus from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Evolus from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Truist downgraded shares of Evolus from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Evolus from $11.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evolus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.35.
Shares of EOLS stock opened at $13.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $593.89 million, a P/E ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.51. Evolus has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $17.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 10.42 and a quick ratio of 10.03.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Evolus by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 348,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Evolus by 208.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 253,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 171,499 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evolus by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 112,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 19,847 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Evolus by 878.7% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 98,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 88,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Evolus by 674.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 54,981 shares during the period. 21.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Evolus
Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.
