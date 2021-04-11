EXFO Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share (TSE:EXF)

EXFO Inc. (TSE:EXF) (NASDAQ:EXFO) – National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for EXFO in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 7th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for EXFO’s FY2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

EXFO (TSE:EXF) (NASDAQ:EXFO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 12th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$94.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$91.43 million.

Separately, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of EXFO to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

EXF opened at C$4.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.68. EXFO has a 52-week low of C$3.03 and a 52-week high of C$5.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$5.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.48. The company has a market cap of C$282.05 million and a P/E ratio of -45.98.

EXFO

EXFO Inc provides test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, web-scale companies, and optical component and network equipment manufacturers in the communications industry. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, light sources, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical fiber multimeter, optical loss testing, OTDR and iOLM, power meters, spectral testing, test function virtualization, test reporting and automation, and variable attenuators products, as well as modular test platforms.

