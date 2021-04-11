Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Salvus Wealth Management LLC

Salvus Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 21.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,627 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of XOM. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 25,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 13,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 41,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 25,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 18th. BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.67.

Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.87. The company had a trading volume of 20,020,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,737,674. The stock has a market cap of $236.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $62.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.22 and a 200 day moving average of $44.72.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

