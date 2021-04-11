Family Legacy Inc. Buys Shares of 1,469 iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH)

Family Legacy Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKH. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 36,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,792,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA JKH opened at $391.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $381.52 and its 200-day moving average is $369.74. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $183.49 and a one year high of $420.66.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

