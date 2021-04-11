Family Legacy Inc. Has $3.31 Million Position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Family Legacy Inc. raised its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,030 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF makes up about 1.6% of Family Legacy Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Family Legacy Inc. owned about 0.07% of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $3,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 29,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

ANGL opened at $32.04 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $26.30 and a 12 month high of $32.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.86.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.117 per share. This is a boost from VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st.

Read More: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.