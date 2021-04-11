Family Legacy Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Family Legacy Inc. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 878 shares during the quarter. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DE. United Bank raised its position in Deere & Company by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 4,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,160,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,372,000 after buying an additional 8,704 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,957,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 101.2% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DE shares. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.20.

NYSE DE opened at $377.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $118.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. Deere & Company has a one year low of $117.85 and a one year high of $392.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $359.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $287.40.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.43%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

