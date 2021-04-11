Farmers Trust Co. Sells 153 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Farmers Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,754 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,020 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 261.1% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 220,890 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,522,000 after buying an additional 159,711 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 25.8% during the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 7.5% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in PayPal by 263.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,741 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 5,609 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $266.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $312.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.67, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.93. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.34 and a 52 week high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 75,269 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.21, for a total transaction of $19,661,015.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 127,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,303,230.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Sarnoff sold 5,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.49, for a total value of $1,605,462.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,505,612.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 243,350 shares of company stock worth $64,563,418. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $245.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.25.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

