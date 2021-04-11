Farmers Trust Co. Sells 4,047 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Farmers Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,540 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,047 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for 1.6% of Farmers Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.1% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 36,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 150,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth about $9,527,000. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 158,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,853,000 after buying an additional 4,969 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $457,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $55.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $236.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.72. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $62.55.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.