Farmers Trust Co. Sells 4,784 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Farmers Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 54,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,784 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $4,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Nucor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nucor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Nucor in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NUE. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Argus raised Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.42.

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $80.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a PE ratio of 56.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $34.72 and a one year high of $82.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.20.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Nucor had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 37.59%.

In other news, EVP Craig A. Feldman sold 29,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $1,855,390.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,311 shares in the company, valued at $6,835,216.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 47,581 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $3,672,301.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,361 shares in the company, valued at $12,299,481.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 144,640 shares of company stock worth $10,290,639 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

