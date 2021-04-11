Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 14,623 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 657,043 shares.The stock last traded at $31.12 and had previously closed at $31.09.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FHI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Federated Hermes from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Federated Hermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Federated Hermes has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.80.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $363.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.24 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 21.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is 40.15%.

In related news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 10,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $309,424.85. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 317,429 shares in the company, valued at $9,538,741.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 5,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $153,350.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,210,074. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,575 shares of company stock worth $2,222,607 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FHI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Federated Hermes by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,788,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,657,000 after buying an additional 30,428 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Federated Hermes by 1,202.1% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 184,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after buying an additional 170,700 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Federated Hermes by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 188,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,436,000 after buying an additional 16,622 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Federated Hermes by 42.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 283,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,107,000 after buying an additional 84,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Federated Hermes by 67.0% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 224,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,823,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

About Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI)

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.