FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirty analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $314.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FDX shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $383.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Wolfe Research lowered FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $286.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on FedEx from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th.

Get FedEx alerts:

In related news, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total transaction of $2,733,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $770,670.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at $963,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in FedEx by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,112,791 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,702,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,609 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,127,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,629,323,000 after buying an additional 435,381 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,473,734 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,421,090,000 after acquiring an additional 303,415 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $523,326,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in FedEx by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,697,065 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $440,593,000 after acquiring an additional 139,651 shares in the last quarter. 72.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FDX opened at $286.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $267.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $267.19. FedEx has a 12 month low of $103.40 and a 12 month high of $305.66. The firm has a market cap of $76.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that FedEx will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.