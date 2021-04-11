Ferguson plc (OTCMKTS:FERGY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ferguson plc (OTCMKTS:FERGY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Ferguson in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

OTCMKTS:FERGY remained flat at $$119.49 on Tuesday. 6,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,074. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $268.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.52. Ferguson has a one year low of $4.55 and a one year high of $13.00.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

