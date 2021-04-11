Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) Shares Sold by Lynch & Associates IN

Lynch & Associates IN lessened its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 172.1% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 155.4% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000.

FDIS opened at $79.87 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 52 week low of $40.37 and a 52 week high of $79.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.53.

