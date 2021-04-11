Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Given New $44.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.46% from the stock’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FITB. Stephens raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.19.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $38.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.07 and a 200 day moving average of $29.34. The firm has a market cap of $27.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $14.47 and a one year high of $40.46.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $2,292,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at $124,952.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret B. Jula sold 19,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $777,001.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,433.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,936 shares of company stock worth $3,779,352 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 15,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 28,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 86,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

