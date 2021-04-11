Filecoin (FIL) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $1.79 Billion

Filecoin (CURRENCY:FIL) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 11th. Filecoin has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion and $1.79 billion worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Filecoin has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. One Filecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $177.01 or 0.00296664 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002279 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001680 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.10 or 0.00068880 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00005061 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $442.79 or 0.00742109 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,951.90 or 1.00479311 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00018734 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $478.73 or 0.00802358 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000446 BTC.

About Filecoin

Filecoin’s genesis date was July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 65,831,713 coins. Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io . Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients. “

Filecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Filecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Filecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

