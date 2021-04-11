Financial Services Advisory Inc Increases Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF)

Financial Services Advisory Inc lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF accounts for about 0.3% of Financial Services Advisory Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Financial Services Advisory Inc owned 0.19% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LVZ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the first quarter worth $892,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 69.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,837,000 after acquiring an additional 58,528 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $444,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF stock opened at $57.56 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a one year low of $30.93 and a one year high of $57.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.39 and a 200 day moving average of $47.64.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.