First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Shares Gap Up to $22.98

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $22.98, but opened at $23.77. First Foundation shares last traded at $22.94, with a volume of 1,270 shares traded.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FFWM. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of First Foundation from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of First Foundation from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $63.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.69 million. First Foundation had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 12.10%. Equities research analysts forecast that First Foundation Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This is a positive change from First Foundation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.80%.

In related news, insider John Hakopian sold 10,000 shares of First Foundation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $252,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,103,071.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of First Foundation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total transaction of $580,750.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 20,687 shares in the company, valued at $480,559.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $1,552,250. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in First Foundation by 676.0% during the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 160,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after buying an additional 140,000 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in First Foundation in the fourth quarter worth $1,221,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in First Foundation by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,706,221 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,124,000 after purchasing an additional 238,315 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in First Foundation by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 33,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new position in First Foundation in the fourth quarter worth $926,000. 61.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking, and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

