First Hawaiian Bank Has $3.71 Million Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 39.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,374 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,767 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $3,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,054,698,000. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1,372.7% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,004,042 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $306,574,000 after buying an additional 935,865 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 11,841.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 452,942 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $138,301,000 after buying an additional 449,149 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,199,915 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,282,403,000 after buying an additional 276,371 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 471,970.0% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 188,828 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $57,657,000 after buying an additional 188,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADSK opened at $297.57 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.91 and a 52 week high of $321.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.99, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $276.32 and a 200-day moving average of $274.88.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 24,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.03, for a total value of $6,344,904.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fronzo Pascal W. Di sold 3,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total value of $1,019,168.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,232 shares of company stock valued at $17,126,155 over the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADSK. Barclays boosted their price target on Autodesk from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Autodesk from $342.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Autodesk from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.17.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

