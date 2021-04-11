First Hawaiian Bank Sells 1,035 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,548 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 78.6% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 8,647 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its holdings in Visa by 6.0% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 8,632 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Visa in the third quarter worth $373,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 221.5% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 82,697 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $16,537,000 after purchasing an additional 150,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 12.1% in the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,221 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Sunday. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.04.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,530. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total value of $7,080,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,021,138. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 93,093 shares of company stock worth $20,418,578 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $222.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.60, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.42. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.15 and a 52-week high of $228.23.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.40%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

