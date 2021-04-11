First Hawaiian Bank Sells 25 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 0.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 86,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises approximately 1.8% of First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $40,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.7% in the first quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 23,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,952,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at about $902,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 253.0% in the first quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 6,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 4,632 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.4% in the first quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at about $444,000.

Shares of MDY stock opened at $486.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $470.56 and a 200-day moving average of $418.52. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $269.51 and a one year high of $489.48.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

