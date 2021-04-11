First Hawaiian Bank Sells 578 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,999 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 578 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Old Port Advisors increased its stake in McDonald’s by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,129 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in McDonald’s by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in McDonald’s by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in McDonald’s by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,667 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its stake in McDonald’s by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 3,935 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Stephens upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $266.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.17.

MCD stock opened at $231.48 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $167.85 and a 1 year high of $232.81. The company has a market cap of $172.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $217.53 and a 200 day moving average of $216.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 65.82%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

