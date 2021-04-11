First Hawaiian Bank Trims Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 2.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 847 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $2,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in The Progressive by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 11,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. grew its stake in The Progressive by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in The Progressive by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 43,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,317,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors grew its stake in The Progressive by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 14,479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in The Progressive by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 19,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,939,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

In other The Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total transaction of $202,585.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,020,258.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total value of $119,203.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,122,887.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,594 shares of company stock valued at $1,418,589 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE PGR opened at $95.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $71.25 and a twelve month high of $102.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.45 and a 200 day moving average of $92.97.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.16. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 12.13%. Equities analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.95%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PGR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The Progressive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut The Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Edward Jones raised The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on The Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.69.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

