First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) PT Raised to $21.00

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FHN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Horizon from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of First Horizon from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. First Horizon has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.45.

Shares of FHN stock opened at $17.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.55. First Horizon has a 1-year low of $6.93 and a 1-year high of $18.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.63.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.45 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 7.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Analysts expect that First Horizon will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

In other news, EVP Susan L. Springfield sold 25,151 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $346,832.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 216,978 shares in the company, valued at $2,992,126.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 97,149 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $1,517,467.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 941,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,706,870.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,040 shares of company stock worth $2,072,735 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of First Horizon by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,291,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,565,000 after buying an additional 686,990 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of First Horizon by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,441,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,950,000 after buying an additional 852,699 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of First Horizon by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,236,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,332,000 after buying an additional 2,577,122 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,685,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Horizon by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,058,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,550,000 after buying an additional 160,928 shares in the last quarter. 81.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

