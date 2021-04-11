First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. Unit’s Quiet Period Set To End on April 14th (NASDAQ:FRSGU)

First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. Unit’s (NASDAQ:FRSGU) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, April 14th. First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. Unit had issued 20,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 5th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. Unit’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

FRSGU stock opened at $10.07 on Friday. First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. Unit has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $10.37.

