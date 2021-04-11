FLYHT Aerospace Solutions (CVE:FLY) Releases Earnings Results

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions (CVE:FLY) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of C$3.38 million during the quarter.

Shares of CVE FLY opened at C$0.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.67. The company has a market cap of C$19.73 million and a PE ratio of -7.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.92. FLYHT Aerospace Solutions has a twelve month low of C$0.39 and a twelve month high of C$0.92.

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Company Profile

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. provides real-time communications with aircrafts for the aerospace industry. It offers AFIRS and UpTime, an automated flight information reporting system (AFIRS) that capture and monitor functions from the aircraft and the black box, and voice and text messaging services; and FLYHTStream, a technology that performs real-time triggered alerting and black-box data streaming in the event of an abnormal situation in aircraft.

