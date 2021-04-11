FLYHT Aerospace Solutions (CVE:FLY) Releases Earnings Results

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions (CVE:FLY) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of C$3.38 million during the quarter.
Shares of CVE FLY opened at C$0.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.67. The company has a market cap of C$19.73 million and a PE ratio of -7.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.92. FLYHT Aerospace Solutions has a twelve month low of C$0.39 and a twelve month high of C$0.92.
FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Company Profile
