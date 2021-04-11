Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.33 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 567.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 388,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,671,000 after buying an additional 330,199 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 36,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $93.74 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $66.27 and a 12 month high of $94.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.56 and a 200-day moving average of $85.32.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

