Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 2.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter.

VGK stock opened at $65.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.11. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.30 and a fifty-two week high of $65.21.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

