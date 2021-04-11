Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Sells 835 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 835 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,568,000. Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 134,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,610,000 after acquiring an additional 11,393 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 33,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,295,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 29,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,627,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $222.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.12. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $114.56 and a twelve month high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

