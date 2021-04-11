Franklin Liberty U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGV) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC decreased its holdings in Franklin Liberty U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGV) by 45.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,222 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Franklin Liberty U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Liberty U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 120,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 24,534 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FLGV opened at $23.96 on Friday. Franklin Liberty U.S. Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.82 and a twelve month high of $25.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.02 and a 200 day moving average of $24.68.

