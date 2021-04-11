Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 53.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,232 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,892 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Amarillo National Bank raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 1,372 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 5,035 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 4,889 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 target price on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on The Home Depot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.32.

HD opened at $319.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $343.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.37 and a 1 year high of $319.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $281.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.39.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 64.39%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

