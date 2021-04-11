Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Buys 3,691 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 30.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,691 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Savior LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 180.6% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 154.6% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $101.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.27. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.13 and a fifty-two week high of $105.27.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

