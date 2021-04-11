Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $5,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 427.0% in the 4th quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $80.21 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $46.11 and a 52 week high of $80.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.36.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

