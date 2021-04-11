Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Has $11.02 Million Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 189,429 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,851 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $11,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 4.5% during the first quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 69,623 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 7.5% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,093 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 19.3% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,099 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank raised its position in Verizon Communications by 5.5% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 164,607 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,572,000 after purchasing an additional 8,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 1.2% during the first quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 99,072 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $91,014.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,244.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Tigress Financial raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.06.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $57.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $238.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.76 and its 200 day moving average is $58.03. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.85 and a twelve month high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

