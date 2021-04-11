Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Has $24.70 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,644 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,236 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 2.3% of Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $24,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 432.0% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.04.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $222.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $215.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.42. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.15 and a 52 week high of $228.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.43 billion, a PE ratio of 45.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total transaction of $7,080,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,021,138. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,093 shares of company stock valued at $20,418,578. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Recommended Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.