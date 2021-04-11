Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Raises Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 26.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,272 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,293 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $13,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 1,632 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total transaction of $48,588.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,789,252.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total value of $1,135,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,012,322. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,330 shares of company stock worth $16,256,366 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded salesforce.com from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Macquarie boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Loop Capital upgraded salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.03.

Shares of CRM opened at $231.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $148.00 and a 1 year high of $284.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

