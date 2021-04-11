FY2021 EPS Estimates for Carlsberg A/S Cut by Analyst (OTCMKTS:CABGY)

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Carlsberg A/S in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.45 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.46. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Carlsberg A/S’s FY2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

Get Carlsberg A/S alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Carlsberg A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Friday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Carlsberg A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

OTCMKTS CABGY opened at $33.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.14. Carlsberg A/S has a fifty-two week low of $22.32 and a fifty-two week high of $33.87.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.481 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Carlsberg A/S’s previous annual dividend of $0.42. This represents a yield of 1.53%. Carlsberg A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.34%.

About Carlsberg A/S

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and sale of beer and other beverage products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Ringnes, Lvivske, Wusu, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Baltika, and other brand names.

Featured Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Carlsberg A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlsberg A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.