FY2022 Earnings Estimate for InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for InterContinental Hotels Group in a report released on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Lane now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.37 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.91. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for InterContinental Hotels Group’s FY2023 earnings at $3.49 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on IHG. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. InterContinental Hotels Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

IHG stock opened at $71.24 on Friday. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 52-week low of $36.55 and a 52-week high of $75.20. The company has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IHG. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group in the third quarter worth about $213,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $535,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the period. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts, avid hotels, voco hotels, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Regent Hotels & Resorts, Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Atwell Suites, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Hotel Indigo, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, and Candlewood Suites.

