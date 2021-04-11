FY2022 EPS Estimates for Travis Perkins plc Boosted by Analyst (OTCMKTS:TVPKF)

Posted by on Apr 11th, 2021

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Travis Perkins in a report released on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Woolf now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.48 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.43. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Travis Perkins’ FY2023 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

TVPKF has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Travis Perkins from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of Travis Perkins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

TVPKF opened at $18.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.17. Travis Perkins has a 1-year low of $15.19 and a 1-year high of $19.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.58.

Travis Perkins Company Profile

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Earnings History and Estimates for Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TVPKF)

Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit