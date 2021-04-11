FY2022 EPS Estimates for Travis Perkins plc Boosted by Analyst (OTCMKTS:TVPKF)

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Travis Perkins in a report released on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Woolf now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.48 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.43. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Travis Perkins’ FY2023 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

TVPKF has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Travis Perkins from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of Travis Perkins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

TVPKF opened at $18.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.17. Travis Perkins has a 1-year low of $15.19 and a 1-year high of $19.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.58.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

