General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Bath Savings Trust Co

Bath Savings Trust Co lessened its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 58,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in General Electric were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in General Electric by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,257,292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $24,379,000 after buying an additional 23,700 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in General Electric by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 10,533,091 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $113,757,000 after purchasing an additional 85,935 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 29,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 9,040 shares in the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 305,393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 8,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 290.0% during the fourth quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 110,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 82,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GE opened at $13.60 on Friday. General Electric has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $14.41. The stock has a market cap of $119.47 billion, a PE ratio of 37.78, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

Several research firms have issued reports on GE. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.93.

In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at $331,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

