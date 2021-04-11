Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) PT Set at €82.00 by Independent Research

Posted by on Apr 11th, 2021

Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) received a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective from equities researchers at Independent Research in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 5.37% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on GXI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €92.10 ($108.35) target price on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gerresheimer in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €111.00 ($130.59) target price on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Gerresheimer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €100.87 ($118.67).

Shares of ETR GXI opened at €86.65 ($101.94) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €85.50 and its 200-day moving average price is €90.53. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion and a PE ratio of 30.73. Gerresheimer has a 52-week low of €61.70 ($72.59) and a 52-week high of €103.70 ($122.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.19, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.95.

About Gerresheimer

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass, plastic products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions primarily worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables, and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

Recommended Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Analyst Recommendations for Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI)

Receive News & Ratings for Gerresheimer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerresheimer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit