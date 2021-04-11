Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) PT Set at €82.00 by Independent Research

Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) received a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective from equities researchers at Independent Research in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 5.37% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on GXI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €92.10 ($108.35) target price on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gerresheimer in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €111.00 ($130.59) target price on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Gerresheimer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €100.87 ($118.67).

Shares of ETR GXI opened at €86.65 ($101.94) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €85.50 and its 200-day moving average price is €90.53. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion and a PE ratio of 30.73. Gerresheimer has a 52-week low of €61.70 ($72.59) and a 52-week high of €103.70 ($122.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.19, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass, plastic products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions primarily worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables, and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

