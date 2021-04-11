Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Shares Sold by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP cut its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 36.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,423 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,338 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 11,160,425 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $312,603,000 after acquiring an additional 32,655 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 436.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,933,101 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $193,848,000 after acquiring an additional 5,640,446 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP lifted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 3,849,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $107,535,000 after acquiring an additional 59,667 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,948,202 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $69,337,000 after acquiring an additional 395,761 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,892,451 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $52,771,000 after acquiring an additional 373,671 shares during the period. 75.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GIL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Desjardins upped their target price on Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Gildan Activewear from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group raised Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Gildan Activewear from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Shares of NYSE:GIL opened at $33.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.45. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.16, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.57. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.95 and a 52-week high of $33.39.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $690.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.69 million. Gildan Activewear had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 13.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Gildan Activewear Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL).

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.