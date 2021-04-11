Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gladstone Investment Corporation is an investment company that seeks to make equity-type investments in small and mid-sized private businesses in the U.S. “

Get Gladstone Investment alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Gladstone Investment from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

NASDAQ:GAIN opened at $13.41 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.50. Gladstone Investment has a 1 year low of $8.16 and a 1 year high of $13.52. The company has a market capitalization of $445.28 million, a P/E ratio of -24.83 and a beta of 1.44.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The investment management company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $17.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 million. Gladstone Investment had a positive return on equity of 5.53% and a negative net margin of 34.86%. Analysts forecast that Gladstone Investment will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GAIN. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $2,520,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Gladstone Investment by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 528,024 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after buying an additional 65,547 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the third quarter valued at $222,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the third quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $167,000. Institutional investors own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

About Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

Read More: What is the definition of a trade war?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gladstone Investment (GAIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.