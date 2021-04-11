GlaxoSmithKline’s (GSK) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their sell rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,820 ($23.78) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,250 ($16.33) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,720 ($22.47) to GBX 1,570 ($20.51) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,562.31 ($20.41).

Shares of LON GSK opened at GBX 1,319.60 ($17.24) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,259.67 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,350.85. The company has a market cap of £66.39 billion and a PE ratio of 11.57. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52-week low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,748.55 ($22.84). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.48, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.91.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a GBX 23 ($0.30) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous dividend of $19.00. This represents a yield of 1.79%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.70%.

In other news, insider Urs Rohner acquired 619 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,361 ($17.78) per share, with a total value of £8,424.59 ($11,006.78). Also, insider Emma Walmsley sold 32,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,211 ($15.82), for a total transaction of £391,710.06 ($511,771.70). Insiders acquired 638 shares of company stock worth $867,635 over the last quarter.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

