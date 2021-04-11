GlaxoSmithKline’s (GSK) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Posted by on Apr 11th, 2021

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their sell rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,820 ($23.78) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,250 ($16.33) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,720 ($22.47) to GBX 1,570 ($20.51) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,562.31 ($20.41).

Shares of LON GSK opened at GBX 1,319.60 ($17.24) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,259.67 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,350.85. The company has a market cap of £66.39 billion and a PE ratio of 11.57. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52-week low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,748.55 ($22.84). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.48, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.91.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a GBX 23 ($0.30) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous dividend of $19.00. This represents a yield of 1.79%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.70%.

In other news, insider Urs Rohner acquired 619 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,361 ($17.78) per share, with a total value of £8,424.59 ($11,006.78). Also, insider Emma Walmsley sold 32,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,211 ($15.82), for a total transaction of £391,710.06 ($511,771.70). Insiders acquired 638 shares of company stock worth $867,635 over the last quarter.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Analyst Recommendations for GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK)

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit