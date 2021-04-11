Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) Shares Gap Down to $19.16

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $19.16, but opened at $18.68. Global Net Lease shares last traded at $18.68, with a volume of 333 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Global Net Lease in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.88.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.41 and its 200 day moving average is $17.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 123.00 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.58). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 1.97% and a net margin of 10.07%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.67%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.49%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GNL. Norges Bank bought a new position in Global Net Lease in the 4th quarter worth about $19,769,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Global Net Lease by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,409,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,120,000 after purchasing an additional 674,130 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Global Net Lease by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,360,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,321,000 after purchasing an additional 119,040 shares during the period. LDR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Global Net Lease by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 515,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,839,000 after purchasing an additional 107,630 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Global Net Lease by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,239,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,245,000 after purchasing an additional 100,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.78% of the company’s stock.

About Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL)

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

